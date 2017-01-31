HAFIZABAD : A committee has been constituted by the District Administration to commence the Literacy and Numeracy Drive Pilot Project from February to polish the professional skills of teachers, educators, district officers and deputy district officers.

In this connection, special training workshops of the pilot project would be held in the district to enhance the teaching capacity of the teachers and enhancing the standard of education in the schools.

ROAD REPAIR APPROVED: Deputy Director Development Hafizabad Shahid Bhatti has assured a delegation of citizens that the Sheikhupura Road from Kassoke Bypass to Canal would be reconstructed soon.

In the connection, he said, estimate for the metalling of the road at a cost of Rs13 million has been sent to the provincial government.

The Public Health Engineering Department and Secretary Housing have already approved the project, he added. Meanwhile, the DC directed the concerned department to execute this project after the approval of the government without any delay to facilitate the masses.