VEHARI - The traders must ensure implementation of prices of daily-use items fixed by the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti stated at a meeting of District Price Control Committee met here the other day.

He warned that the traders fail to follow the prices will be fined by price magistrates for overcharging. He pointed out that price of daily-use items including staple is fixed with mutual consultation of the traders associations and representative of the consumers.

The DC declared that overcharging is intolerable act and those involve in the malpractice will be taken to task. On the occasion, new notification bearing prices of daily-use items was also issued.

The notification said that floor price will be according to the food department and ghee of different brands from industrial department.