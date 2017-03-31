MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider yesterday announced Rs100 million subsidy on wheat flour in the state, claiming that the subsidy will be further raised to Rs400 to 500 million in the next fiscal year.

Addressing a news conference at the capital town late Thursday, the premier informed that the process for the establishment a food authority in AJK has been completed and after approval from cabinet, it (authority) will be established through legislation so that provision hygienic food items could be ensured in AJK.

Raja Farooq Haider said the developmental budget for the next fiscal year will be increased.

He expressed gratitude to the Chairman Jammu Kashmir Council for appointing permanent Chief Justice of AJK High Court.

He said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate Neelum-Jehlum Hydro power project by February 2018 while Pitreend Power Project will start production in April 2018 which is a good news for people of Pakistan.

“For amendments to Interim Act of 1974, we have submitted our proposals to the federal committee formed for the purpose. We informed the federal committee that present Interim Act does not cater to the state’s requirements,” he pointed out. The AJK PM applauded the positive role played by opposition leaders Ch Abdul Majeed, Abdul Majeed Malik, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Ch, Ch Latif Akbar, Sardar Khalid Ibrahim and Pir Attequr Rehman Faizpuri for giving positive input on the matter constitutional reforms.

He invited the media to monitor transparency of the Community Infrastructure Development Program and file report in case of any complain, government will take action. He said that provision of basic facilities to the public is an obligation of the government.

He advised the opposition to restrain from issuing negative statements on Gilgit/Baltistan province Issue as the people of Gilgit/Biltistan assume a negative impression from our statements and they consider us as we are the hurdles in their way of getting rights from the federal government.

The AJK PM hoped that the federal government would not overlook the importance of UN resolutions on Kashmir while settling the constitutional issues of GB. Raja Farooq Haider pledge to visit GB soon to remove misperceptions of the people there about the AJK.

He condemned the Indian atrocities committed by occupied forces in Occupied Kashmir. He said that he brought the Indian atrocities into the notice of OIC commission on human rights as well. The AJK premier demanded the government of Pakistan to take up the incident of killing of innocent civilians in Srinagar a few days back in United Nations Security Council.