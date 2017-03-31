MANDI BAHAUDDIN - A man was shot dead by rivals allegedly over property issue here the other day.

According to the Qadirabad Police, Ejaz Hussain had purchased a house at village Fatuwala in the suburbs of tehsil Phalia. Muhammad Arshad and his brothers also claimed the house as their property but Ejaz refuted their claim. The other day, when Ejaz along with his wife and brother was present at his house, the accused Arshad along with accomplices barged into the house and opened indiscriminate fire on Ejaz and the other family members. Resultantly, Ejaz and his sister-in-law sustained critical injuries and were rushed to THQ Hospital where doctors referred Ejaz to a hospital in Lahore but he died on the way.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation

Murderer sentenced to death

MANDI BAHAUDDIN - A local court awarded capital punishment to a murder accused and fined him Rs0.5 million here the other day.

According to prosecution, the accused Zulfiqar alias Qari of Chak/28, along with accomplices had gunned down a person - Irfan. In light of evidence, Additional District and Sessions Judge Ejaz Ahmed Butter sentenced Qari to death and fined him Rs0.5 million. Two of his accomplices were awarded life imprisonment and were fined Rs0.5 million each.

In another case, the court awarded life imprisonment to four murder accused and fined them Rs0.5 million each. The accused had killed Muhammad Aslam of Mamdana in the Miana Gondal Police precincts.