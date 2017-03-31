SIALKOT - The foreign experts urged the Sialkot-based tanners, leather goods manufacturers and exporters to ensure that their products conform to the international standards and quality, and to ensure standard environment at their workplaces.

They stressed early compliance of the international quality and atmosphere protection standards to meet the global trade challenges and flourish in the European Union (EU) markets. They stated this while addressing a seminar on “Leather Working Group-LWG” organised by Sialkot Tannery Association and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) at SCCI Auditorium.

Germany LWG expert Ms Jutta Knoedler said that the European Union (EU) has introduced a Leather Working Group (LWG) to facilitate the marketing of quality leather products in EU markets. She said that non factory owner could get the benefits of the international marketing without the LWG.

Ms Jutta Knoedler said, “In order to be competitive in the international markets, the Sialkot-based tanners, leather goods manufacturers and exporters have to ensure that their products conform to the international standards and quality requirements for which international certification is essential.”

She said that in order to secure international certification, the basic infrastructure was also required and promotion of the Cleaner Production (CP) techniques was also vital for compliance with international obligation in this regard.

She said that efficient usage of energy, chemicals and water results in ensuring the quality and international standards of products. She said that LWG was a new initiative of European Union (EU) and awareness and transfer of LWG knowledge to the Pakistan’s leather industry would be highly beneficial. Sialkot is globally known as export-oriented city of Pakistan, she added, saying that Sialkot specializes in exports of leather products, cutlery, surgical instruments, leather gloves and leather garments as well. These products are exported from Pakistan to around the globe especially to the European Union (EU).

Addressing the participants, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Majid Raza Bhutta said that the deliberation of LWG would generate a fresh enthusiasm to follow EU for the Best Available Techniques as conservation of chemicals, water and energy could lead to enhance competiveness of products at the international level.

The SCCI president said, “Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will fully support such important initiatives which could help improve the export-led growth. He said that the seminar would also provide guidance and a platform for mutual working to bring together local management and the international brands.”