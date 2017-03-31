KASUR - The police claimed to have held three butchers with slaughtered donkeys here the other day.

According to police, a team of the Khuddian Khas Police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid in Qila Ganjah locality and arrested three butchers - Imran, Dilbar and Faisal Ch - with slaughtered donkeys. The police said that the accused were removing hides of the donkeys when they were nicked. The police registered a case against the accused and put them behind bars.

Knackered streetlights decried

Streetlights, constructed at a cost of millions of rupees on Depalpur and Bypass roads, have been lying non-functional since long.

A survey report conducted by this correspondent reveals that non-functioning of the street have been causing severe problems for residents of Depalpur Road and Bypass Road localities at night. During the survey, residents of the localities said that they cannot come out of their houses at night due to non-functioning of the streetlights as the areas are covered by darkness. Due to non-functioning of the streetlights, residents often fall victim to accidents, they said, adding that many robbery and snatching incidents have also been reported.

They demanded the government to look into the matter and resolve their problems.