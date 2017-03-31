SIALKOT - A large number of the students participated in theatre performance and the competition on women’s issues held at the Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot. They gave wonderful performance on the burning issue of gender sensitisation. Programme Coordinator Dr Naila Arshad told the newsmen that it was part of USAID’s four-month training programme on “Institutionalisation of Gender Sensitisation and Gender Training Materials in Public Sector Universities”.

Mrs Ghazala Tauheed, the wife of Sialkot Mayor Tauheed Akhtar, broadcaster Ahmed Raza Cheema, educationists and USAID officials also attended the ceremony.

Vice Chancellor Farhat Saleemi said that special training on gender equality and women rights would be given to all the students, teaching and non-teaching staff under the four-month programme to promote public awareness about the gender equality, social norms and values in the society.