Fire erupted in Anarkali Bazaar today, around 15 shops were burnt down, according to rescue officials.

The fire broke out at 2 am in the night and six buildings of the market were wrapped up in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire after seven hours. But the cooling process is still underway.

It is suspected that an electrical short circuit was the reason of fire in the bazaar. Firecrackers and aerosol sprays are sold in this area of the market.

There has been no loss of life as per reports. Traders said, they had lost of tens of millions of rupees.

According to a district officer of Rescue 1122, there was no fire extinguishing equipment present in the building.