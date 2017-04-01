SARGODHA/HAFIZABAD-At least 15 people suffered burns when the gas cylinder of a passenger van caught fire due to leakage on Sargodha Khushab Road on Friday.

More than 15 people aboard reach near Shahpur on Khushab, the van caught fire and passengers started making hue and cry. Its driver managed to run away after landing on the verge of road. Later, injured passengers attempted to pull them out from the flaming vehicle. Rescuers rushed there on intimation and moved 15 wounded passengers including four women and two minors to a hospital. Police have impounded the vehicle and initiated legal action.

Likewise, books and stationery worth million of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in Tabinda Kitab Ghar on Alipur road. According to the owner of shop Ramzan, he went to his residence after locking the shop last evening but fire broke out in the upper storey of the shop which spread in no time. The residents of the locality rushed to the spot and put off the fire voluntarily as no fire brigade of TMA or Rescue-1122 reached the spot. The cause of fire could not be ascertained.

Two trucks of Indian fruit seized

SIALKOT-The special teams of the Sialkot Customs seized two trucks loaded with the smuggled Indian fruit during checking at GT Road.

According to the senior customs officials, the fruits worth Rs4 million were being supplied to the local markets. Customs officials have also arrested drivers Maqsud Ahmed and Yaqub of these impounded trucks. Further investigations were underway.

Earlier, the special teams of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) sealed 15 housing societies in Gujranwala Division here on Friday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner PRA Gujranwala Zaka Ula, these housing societies situated in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts have been sealed due to non-payment of their prolonged pending taxes.