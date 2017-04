PARACHINAR: 25 people killed in a blast outside an Imambargah in Parachinar were laid to rest today.

All business centers and educational institutions were closed to mourn the killings.

Collective funeral prayers of the dead bodies were offered and the bodies were sent to their native areas, where they were laid to rest.

At least 25 people were killed and 90 others injured when an explosion occurred at the gate of an Imambargah in a crowded market in Parachinar on Friday.