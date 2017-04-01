HAFIZABAD-During targeted operation against the drug peddlers, different police stations in the district registered 501 cases during the last one month, the district police officer claimed.

He said that 162 drug sellers, 303 bootleggers and 36 drinkers were arrested during the period and 171 kg charas, 32 kg opium, 5 kg heroin, 2872 litres liquor and 494 litres ‘lahan’ (raw liquor) were recovered from them and smashed 8 working stills from their possessions. The DPO said that he has ordered merciless crackdown on the drug peddlers to save the younger generation from the menace.

QUARREL: A minor quarrel of children flared up in Mohallah Hussain Nagar Chak Chatha in which one group consisting of 16 accused armed with clubs, lathis and daggers fell upon the members of other group causing injuries to 15 persons including a woman. The injured were rushed to the Trauma Centre and police have registered a case against the accused. According to police source, children of Muhammad Ijaz quarrels with the children of Mubashar Nazir which was resented by Mubashar, who alongwith Muhammad Yousaf, Mudassar, Mazhar, Jamshed, Sahib, Kashif, Faisal, Hamza and others pounced upon Muhammad Ijaz, Muhammad Shahbaz, Uzair, Roheel and others and attacked them with clubs, lathis and daggers.

Later, three of the accused Mazhar and two others intruded into the house of Saima, sister of Ijaz and also attacked her with clubs, abused and insulted her and threatened her with dire consequence.

ATTACK: A man received serious burns in his house when the wife of his brother threw acid on him due to a dispute over distribution of property. The police registered a case against Irshad Bibi and her husband. The injured has been shifted to the DHQ Hospital. The police have arrested Irshad Bibi while her husband went underground.