SIALKOT-Corps Commander Gujranwala Lt-Gen Ikramul Haq reviewed the ongoing national census process being carried out in Sialkot district.

Garrison Commander Sialkot Cantt Maj-Gen Raza Jalil, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail, ADCG Sialkot Dr Umer Sher Chatta, Sialkot DPO Abid Khan and other senior Pak Army officials also attended the meeting.

Briefing the Corps Commander Gujranwala Lt-Gen Ikramul Haq, ADCG Dr Umer Sher said that the first phase of the national census has been completed in 1,144 blocks of Sialkot district.

The DC told the meeting that the second phase of census has also been started in rest of the 1,144 blocks of Sialkot district. He said that however, the entire process of census in Sialkot district’s all the 2288 blocks will be completed till April 15, 2017, he added. On the occasion, Corps Commander Gujranwala Lt-Gen Ikramul Haq appreciated the efforts of administration for conducting census process peacefully.