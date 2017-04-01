KARACHI: An Anti-terrorism court (ATC) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Altaf Hussain and Farooq Sattar here today.

More such warrants against Khushbakht Shujaat, Junaid Lakhani, and Amin Ul Haqq have also been issued.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) heard one of the 27 cases pertaining facilitation of the incendiary Aug 22 speech of MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

The accused including Mehfooz Yar Khan, Qamar Mansoor, Sathi Ishaq, Amjadullah and others were presented in court. However, the verdict was not announced due to the judge's leave of absence.

Hearing of the case registered in Azizabad police station was postponed until April 7.

Last month, Sattar was arrested late night on March 17 in Karachi.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan leader was released after a brief detention.

According to MQM Pakistan spokesman Ameen ul Haq, Sattar was arrested when he was returning home after attending a wedding at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) museum.

Police officials said personnel from the City Division had arrested the MQM leader in a case over hate speech, sedition, and incidents of violence in Karachi on August 22 last year.