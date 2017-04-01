MIRPUR (AJK)-Newly-formed AJK Television Journalists’ Association (TJA) pledged to enhance professional capability of young journalists to enable them highlight Kashmir freedom movement at international forums.

Talking to media here, AJK TJA spokesperson Jalaluddin Mughal said that the office-bearers of the organisation elected include: president Muhammad Arif Urfi, senior vice president Amiruddin Mughal, vice president Sardar Raza, general secretary Asif Raza Mir, additional secretary MD Mughal, joint secretary Faiza Gillani, finance secretary Ashfaq Shah and information secretary Ch Naseer.

On the occasion, he pledged to expand the organisation activities to the entire state and enrol members from all districts of AJK. He said that senior journalist Imtiaz Awan has been nominated as chairman coordination committee to organise divisional and district level bodies. He said that the elected leadership of the organisation is committed to achieve all objectives regarding highlighting Kashmir issue at international forums and preparing the newcomers for the mission.