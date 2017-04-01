PESHAWAR - At least 24 people were killed and 70 others injured on Friday when a car bomb exploded near an Imambargah in Parachinar, the main town of Kurram Agency.

Local sources said a suicide bomber hit the explosives-laden vehicle against a telephone pylon near the women's entrance of the mosque in Shendak Bazaar before triggering the bomb to target people gathered for Friday prayers.

Political Agent Ikramullah Khan confirmed the casualties. He, however, could not confirm if the bomber was sitting in the car when it was blasted.

"We have 22 dead bodies here at the hospital and 57 injured, including women and children," Moeen Begum, a surgeon at the local government-run hospital, told a foreign news agency.

The victims included government officials and students, who were returning home. A woman and two children were also among the dead.

Local people rushed to the site and shifted the injured to Agency Kurram Headquarters Hospital. Later, many of the injured were airlifted to Peshawar via an army helicopter.

Several shops and vehicles were damaged in the blast while shots of gunfire were also heard flowing the explosion.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), a faction of the umbrella Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed the responsibility for the attack – saying it was part of its operation Ghazi and the target was the Shia community.

The banned militant group was also part of the wave of attacks which shook the country in February, claiming responsibility for a suicide bomb in Lahore which killed 14 people.

Protest against authorities

To express their anger against the political administration and federal government for inadequate security, the Tori Bangush tribe staged a sit-in in front of the political administration office and demanded the government provide them security.

They said that it was not the first time that innocent people were targeted and such incidents were happening due to the political administration’s failure to put in place a robust security regime in the area. The protester placed the coffins of the dead on the main road and chanted slogans against the government.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra condemned the attack and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragedy. He said that innocent people would not be left at the mercy of the terrorists. Terming the attack cowardly, he said such acts could not deter the national resolve to eliminate militancy and terrorism.

AGENCIES ADD: Kurram is one of Pakistan's seven semi-autonomous tribal districts which are governed according to local laws and customs.

Its main town, Parachinar was the location of the first major militant attack in the country in 2017, a bomb in a different market which killed 24 people in January and was also claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.

The district is known for sectarian clashes between Sunnis and Shias, who make up roughly 20 percent of Pakistan's population of 200 million.

Wave of terror

Last month, more than 80 people were killed and dozens wounded in an attack on a crowded Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan that was claimed by Islamic State.

In January, at least 21 people were killed when an explosion hit a vegetable market in Parachinar, capital of the Kurram tribal region, where Pakistani security forces have battled militant groups for years.

That attack was claimed by the TTP and a branch of another militant group, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al Alami.

Fading optimism

The wave of violence dented optimism after the country appeared to be making strong gains in its decade-and-a-half long war on militancy, with analysts speaking of a militant resurgence.

Pakistan Army launched a crackdown and temporarily closed the border with Afghanistan, which it accused of harbouring the militants who had carried out the attacks.

Politicians also voted to extend legislation creating secret military courts to try civilians on terror charges. The law had expired in January, with the controversial tribunals having hanged 12 people and ordered the executions of 149 more.

But the unrelenting attacks have shattered hopes that Pakistan may have come through the militant violence that has scarred its recent history and increased pressure on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's government to show it was improving security.

Sharif condemned Friday's attack and said the government would keep up efforts to "eliminate the menace of terrorism".

In a statement, he said: "The network of terrorists has already been broken and it is our national duty to continue this war until the complete annihilation of the scourge of terrorism from our soil."

"Terrorists crossing dozens of checkposts and carrying out attacks puts a question mark over the progress of security institutions," Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, chief of a Shia political organisation, told AFP in Islamabad.