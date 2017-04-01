CHAMAN: The Chaman border crossing on Pak-Afghan border was closed on Saturday after protesting traders clashed with FC personnel deployed at the crossing.

As per detail, FC personnel did not allow traders to walk into Afghanistan without complete travel documents. This angered the tribal traders who resorted to protest.

During protest the traders pelted the FC personnel with stones, injuring three of them.

The FC personnel resorted to aerial firing to disperse the protesters. After the tension, the Chaman crossing was closed for all kind of traffic.