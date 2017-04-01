ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Friday evening met with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and congratulated him on his promotion to the top army slot.

In the meeting, held reportedly at Army House in Rawalpindi for well over an hour, the overall security situation in the country and other issues of national importance were discussed.

Those included the extension in the military courts term for another two years, ongoing countrywide operation against militants, rehabilitation of internally displaced persons and the matter of Afghan refugees.

The meeting was first confirmed by the ISPR DG Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor through a tweet at 11:30pm saying, “Imran Khan called on COAS and felicitated him on his promotion and appointment as Army Chief.”

Later the PTI media cell also issued a brief confirming the meeting, saying it was held in a cordial atmosphere.

It said the participants of the meeting were of the view that both civil and military leadership should take the recently launched Radul Fasaad operation to its logical conclusion.

The issue of the fresh spate of terrorism also figured in the meeting and the need for further enhancing the coordination between the law enforcement and intelligence agencies was stressed to proactively deal with the moves of the militants.

The Pak-Afghan issue with specific reference to the repatriation of the refugees, mostly living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also came under discussion and it was unanimous view that they should be facilitated in their return within the specified timeframe given by the government.

Political analysts were according great significance to the meeting between the two which would give a message that the political leadership across the spectrum was standing behind the military leadership in the war against terror.

The military media wing also said that various issues came under discussion during the meeting, but no further details about the visit were given by the ISPR.

Apparently, it was a call by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to congratulate the Army Chief on assuming the charge and assure him of PTI’s full support to the army in Radul Fasaad.

General Bajwa was promoted as COAS on November 29, 2016.