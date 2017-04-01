Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said today that Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa "stands by democracy".

The PTI chairman was speaking at an event regarding PTI's Billion Tree Tsunami project.

"All I can say about the meeting is that the good news is that the army chief stands by democracy," he said talking about his meeting with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) last night.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted last night about the meeting:

“Chairman PTI Imran Khan called on COAS. Imran Khan felicitated COAS on his prom and appointment. Various issues came under discussion.”