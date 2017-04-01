LAHORE: Accountability Court today has issued arrest warrant for former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO).

According to details, Justice Najam-ul-Hassan heard the case during which Raja Pervez Ashraf’s lawyer submitted an exemption from court plea, stating that the former PM is out of country due to wife’s illness.

The judge dismissed the plea after properly going through it and ordered to present the accused in next hearing at any cost.