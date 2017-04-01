Dr Asim released after 19 months

Karachi - Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain was released from prison on Friday after 19 months.

Earlier, referee judge of Sindh High Court Justice Aftab Gorar had granted bail to Dr Asim Hussain in two corruption references on medical grounds over surety bonds of Rs25 lakh in each case.

The release order was issued after Dr Asim submitted his Pakistani and Canadian passports before the court ? the final condition pending his release. His passports were earlier being held by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in connection with another case.

Following the issuance of release order, he was shifted from the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Complex to the Ziauddin Hospital – where he is the deputy managing director.

Asim, who is PPP Karachi Division president and a close friend of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, has been undergoing treatment for cardiovascular ailment.

Dr Asim Hussain is facing different corruption cases in Accountability Courts and a terrorism case in an Anti-Terrorism Court. He is accused of concealing assets, granting illegal allotments, land grabbing, misuse of authority, fraud and giving illegal contracts during his tenure in Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Limited (SSGPL).

The former minister was indicted by an accountability court on May 6, 2016, after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a reference against him and others for the alleged corruption of over Rs460 billion. NAB is also pursuing a money laundering case against him.

Earlier this week, an anti-terrorism court had granted Dr Asim bail in a case relating to the alleged treatment of terrorists at his hospital. He was booked on the complaint of Rangers for allegedly treating and harbouring suspected terrorists, militants and gangsters at the North Nazimabad and Clifton branches of his hospital at the behest of some MQM and PPP leaders.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitated Dr Asim on his release on bail in the evening and appreciated him for braving incarceration, mental and physical torture for months as “Prisoner of Takht-e-Raiwind”.

In a statement, the PPP chairman said that false and fabricated cases could not break down Dr Asim Hussain and he faced the worst nightmares courageously despite poor health.

Bilawal said that political victimisation carried out by the federal government against PPP leaders and workers could not frighten them as they have endured horrible dictatorships in the past and emerged as heroes in the history.

A PPP delegation led by Nisar Ahmed Khuhro also met Dr Asim at Ziauddin Hospital and congratulated the PPP leader on his release. Talking to the media after the meeting, Khuhro said Asim would resume his political activities after he would be allowed by the doctors.

“Dr Asim is a courageous man and he faced all false allegations against him bravely,” he said, adding the former petroleum minister could not fly abroad as his passports are with the high court.

The Sindh High Court on Thursday had rejected an application filed by Asim seeking exemption from the court's decision asking him to submit his Pakistani and Canadian passports.

