KARACHI - A fifty-rupee coin was unveiled at the State Bank of Pakistan on Friday to commemorate the services of late Abdus Sattar Edhi.

Faisal Edhi, son of Abdus Sattar Edhi, was also present on the occasion. Governor SBP Ashraf Mahmood Wathra paid tribute to the late Abdul Sattar Edhi. He informed the audience that Pakistan had issued only five commemorative coins highlighting personalities including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Shair-e-Mashrique Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and now Abdus Sattar Edhi. Edhi is the only social worker who has been honoured with a commemorative coin, he said.

He said that in July 2016, the State Bank had organised a condolence gathering to pay homage to Edhi, where the commemorative coin announcement was made. On the recommendation of the State Bank, the Prime Minister had decided to issue a coin to commemorate Edhi’s services at national level.

The wide scope of Edhi Foundation’s services reflects the late philanthropist’s deep insight into various social issues, he said, adding, that in rendering his services Edhi made no distinctions of geographical limits, color, race, nationality and religion.

The best way to pay tribute to Edhi Sahib is to espouse his cause and cooperate in all philanthropic activities.

Faisal Edhi thanked the SBP and the Government of Pakistan for issuing the coin commemorating Edhi’s services to the humanity.

He said that Abdus Sattar Edhi would remain alive in the hearts of the nation, his mission should continue forever for the benefit of people.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Governor Riaz Riazuddin, Managing Director SBP BSC Qasim Nawaz, other senior officers of the Bank and Edhi Foundation volunteers.

Governor State Bank Ashraf Mahmood Wathra presented the commemorative coin to Faisal Edhi.