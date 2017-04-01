MIRPUR (AJK)-Former prime minister of Norway Kjell Magne Bondevik Friday visited AJK’s capital and supported the Kashmiris’ struggle for their right to self-determination.

The called on the AJK leaders and discussed the current affairs regarding the Kashmir dispute. AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and the Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan briefed the guest of the grave human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK).

The AJK leaders underscored that due to illegal Indian occupation the oppressed people of IHK are going through immense pain and agony for the last 70 years. Over 700,000 Indian occupying troops, one of the highest military concentration in the world, have so far killed more than 95,000 people who demanded their inalienable and premised right to self-determination as enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions, they said. Over 10,000 women have been raped many of them gang raped by Indian forces. 6,000 unmarked mass graves have been discovered in IHK with thousands of victims of fake encounters.

The counting Indian barbarities since the extra-judicial killing of Burhan Wani on July 2016 were highlighted, particularly the mass blinding of the Kashmiri youth due to pellet gun shots deliberately aimed at the eyes. AJK leadership stressed that the international community shall play its role in putting an end to Indian brutalities and for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. Bondevik was also briefed on the Indian unprovoked ceasefire violations with the International targeting of civilian areas.

Mr Bondevik also visited the refugee camps in AJK where he met the IHK refugees who came to AJK to escape the Indian brutalities. The refugees briefed him about their sufferings which forced them to find refuge in AJK. They also told the horrific stores of their relatives in IHK who are facing the Indian state terrorism.

After visiting the refugee camps, Mr Bondevik noted with concern what he heard about the grave human rights violations. He underscored that Jammu and Kashmir conflict is a long standing issue and needs a political solution taking into account the UN resolutions and will of the Kashmir people along both sides of the LOC.

Mr Bondevik is on a two day visit to Pakistan and AJK at the invitation of President AJK. He has been the prime minister of Norway from 1997-2000 and 2001-2005. He is the founder and President of the renowned Norwegian think-tank, Oslo Center for peace and Human Rights.