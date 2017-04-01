Maulana Fazal ur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) questioned Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, former Chairman of the All Pakistan Ulema Council, presence in the room during his media talk, reported a private channel.

Fazal ur rehman was visiting Darul ullum Zakria in Tarnol where an Islamic congregation was being held. Media had requested JUI-F leader to spare sometime for them. When Fazal ur Rehman entered the room, where he was to talk to the journalists, he saw Maulana Tahir Ashrafi sitting next to his chair. Fazal ur Rehman asked him what was he doing there? Upon which Tahir Ashrafi took his chair into a corner and sat there along with his followers.

Fazal ur Rehman and Tahir Ashrafi belong to two different schools of thought.