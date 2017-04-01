FAISALABAD - At least five passengers were killed while 36 others injured when a speeding bus collided with a container parked at roadside near Faisalabad dry port. The passenger bus was on its way to Lahore via Dhanola. The bus due to speeding got out of the control of the driver and rammed into the container parked at roadside at Chak Jhumra Road. Meanwhile, a source told this scribe that some people were killed on the spot while 36 passengers including women and children were injured and shifted to allied and civil hospitals. One of the passengers told that the accident happened due to speeding. “Passengers were requesting to the driver to reduce the speed but he didn’t bother and near dry port the bus rammed into the container and turned turtle.

Rescue 1122 on receiving the information of the accident rushed to the spot. Some 12 injured passengers were given first aid while the rest were shifted to the hospitals.

However, five dead bodies were also shifted to Allied Hospital. The deceased were identified as Babar Rafique, 37, of Manawala, Qamar Illayas of Mandi Warbatan; Javaid Abbass, 15, of Mandi warbatan; Botta, 40, and one unknown passenger.