ISLAMABAD - In a major reshuffle in the bureaucracy, the federal government on Friday transferred/posted four secretaries including Water and Power Secretary Younis Dhaga.

According to the Establishment Division’s notification, Younis Dhaga, a BS-22 officer, was transferred and posted as secretary Commerce Division with immediate effect. Similarly, Sqr-Ldr,(retd) Muhammad Irfan Elahi, a BS-22 officer, who was working as secretary Aviation Division, was transferred and posted as secretary Planning, Development and Reform.

Similarly, Muhammad Jalil Sikandar Sultan, a BS-21 officer, who was working as Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Aviation Division with immediate effect.

Azmat Ali Ranjha, a BS-22 officer, who was working as secretary Commerce Division, was directed to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders. According to sources, the Establishment Division issued the notifications with the approval of the prime minister. The sources said that the transfer of Dhaga, who was considered to be the most favourite officer of the PM, put a question mark on his performance. The sources claimed that Dhaga played a key role in bringing down the load-shedding span by taking several initiatives to produce more electricity in the country.