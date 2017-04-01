Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) today lauded the decision of the Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif for not accepting the recommendation of Ogra regarding oil price hike and allowing a minimal increase.

The energy regulator had proposed an increase of Rs2.28 per litre for petrol, Rs2.04 for high speed diesel, Rs13 per litre for kerosene and Rs7.75 per litre for light diesel oil.

However, the Prime Minister decided partial increase in the prices of petrol and high speed diesel by Rs1 per litre. The prices of light diesel oil and kerosene were kept unchanged which is laudable, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that the government has provided relief to the industry by keeping the price of light diesel oil unchanged.