MUZAFFARGARH: The citizens rescued a young girl from being kidnapped and held the kidnapper, who was later handed over police after sound thrashing today.

According to police, an accused tried to kidnap a girl near her residence in Basti Tilkot of Muzaffargarh. Hearing the cries of the girl, local people gathered there and held the culprit. The citizens tortured the accused and later he was later handed over to police.