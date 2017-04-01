In the past three months the Khyber Pukhtunkhawa (KP) Government has planted 11 crore (110 million) trees said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In a press conference the PTI Chairman said: “In global warming Pakistan is on number 7. We have to plant more trees for the betterment of our future generations.”

Khan said KP Government has done a remarkable job in planting trees.

“It was a huge challenge. Even United Nation’s WFP were not sure if it could be completed or not.”

Imran Khan added the campaign ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ was launched and is paying dividends.

“WFP has held an audit of this project and KP government has already completed 83 percent of it. Once it’s completed in KP, we will be taking this across Pakistan. School children and communities will be involved in looking after these trees.

Punjab government said it would plant 10 crore trees in 5 years but look at KP government’s dedication.”

Regarding hurdles in the project he said: “It was a huge challenge to handle the mafia and reclaim land from land grabbers but the KP government has fought them well.”