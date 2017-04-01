VEHARI/OKARA/G’WALA-An elderly man breathed his last on the floor of DHQ Hospital after he was allegedly denied proper treatment due to lack of equipment here on Thursday.

According to the bereaved family, Rafiq had complained of severe pain in chest and was brought to the Vehari DHQ Hospital where he had to lay on the floor due to lack of bed facility in the hospital. Similarly, doctors failed to diagnose the actual reason behind the pain he was feeling due to lack of modern equipment. The doctors recommended ECG report of the patient to carry out his treatment but the hospital lacked the ECG machine even at the emergency ward.

Attendants made a call to DHQ MS Dr Farooq which was not responded. They also made a call to Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti and informed him about the situation. The DC provided new ECG machine on emergency basis but there was no technical staff to operate the machine.

After provision of the ECG machine by the DC, Duty Doctor Dr Imran consoled the bereaved family, saying their beloved one was stable and they did not have to worry. But after 30 minutes of the doctor’s statement, the patient breathed his last on the floor of the hospital.

Muhammad Shafiq, son of the deceased, held the MS and emergency staff for his father’s death, saying “my father suffered a heart attack but DHQ Hospital MS Dr Farooq who is also a heart specialist did not bother to attend my call.” He sought justice from the authorities concerned, warning that he will commit suicide otherwise.

THREE DIE IN ACCIDENTS: Three people including a woman were killed in separate road accidents here the other day.

According to police, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding truck. Muhammad Siddique of village 24 /2 R, was on the way back home on a motorbike. As he reached GT Road, a speeding truck hit the head-on, killing Siddique on the spot.

In another incident, Sarwari Bibi was travelling on a motorcycle rickshaw. As the vehicle reached near village 6/4L, a speeding car collided with the rickshaw head-on. Resultantly, Sarwari Bibi and other passengers sustained critical injuries and were rushed to hospital but Sarwari bibi died on the way. The Okara Saddr Police are investigating.

In Gujranwala, an elderly man was crushed to death by an oil tanker here at Uggo Chak. Munir, 46, was travelling on a motorbike along with Ilyas, 60. As they reached near Uggo Chak, an oil tanker hit the bike head-on. As a result, Ilyas was killed on the spot while Munir sustained critical injuries and was shifted to DHQ Hospital.

YOUTH SHOT INJURED

A youth was injured over enmity here at Saroki in the Alipur Chatha Police precincts.

According to the police, Amir was sat in front of his house when his rivals opened fire at him, leaving him with critical injuries. He was rushed to DHQ Hospital. The Alipur Chatha Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.