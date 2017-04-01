ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

In her message of felicitation, the minister said that government will continue to fulfill its responsibility to safeguard constitutional right of freedom of press.

Media has a critical role to play in nurturing democratic values as well as socio-economic development of any society, she added.

The minister extended her full cooperation to the newly elected office bearers and reiterated her resolve to continue to facilitate the growth of independent and responsible media in Pakistan.

She said that media has indeed a profound ability to educate people and help them form a learned opinion on issues of national importance.

APNS has elected Sarmad Ali as President, Kazi Asad Abid as Senior Vice President, Umar Mujeed Shami as Secretary General and Mehtab Khan as Vice President.