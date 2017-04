Load-shedding is not as bad as is being claimed in the media says Abid Sher Ali.

As summer approaches the frequency of power outages is increasing, according to multiple media reports.

Calling these reports exaggerated the Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali has refuted the claims, Waqt News reported.

“There isn’t as extensive load-shedding as is being reported,” he maintains.