ISLAMABAD - A special court hearing the high treason case against former army chief Pervez Musharraf on Friday directed the Ministry of Interior to provide a complete detail of his (Musharraf’s) properties within one month.

The special court issued the directives while hearing the petitions of Musharraf’s wife Sehba Musharraf and his daughter Ayla Musharraf.

The special court is comprised of Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, Lahore High Court judge Yawar Ali and Balochistan High Court judge Tahira Safdar. However, Justice Tahira was not part of the Friday proceeding.

The court directed the interior ministry official to come well-prepared at the next hearing and also provide reports of various departments regarding Musharraf’s total properties.

The ministry official informed the court that they had written letters to various departments regarding Musharraf properties, however, some have responded while some of them were not forthcoming.

Lead prosecutor Akram Sheikh asked the special court to seize Musharraf’s properties in London as well. Upon this, Justice Afridi asked him to give in writing ‘whatever his intention was’.

Earlier, Musharraf’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry told the court that the senior defence counsel was in Karachi and he pleaded to adjourn the hearing. However, Justice Afridi told him that there were some issues, which needed to be discussed.

Justice Afridi said that the question before the court was whether it could direct to confiscate Musharraf’s properties.

At the previous hearings, Akram Sheikh had said that district revenue officers had been directed to furnish detail of Musharraf properties in their respective districts.

He contended that the confiscation of properties was important as it was a case of its own nature. He said that the court had been hearing the case since December 13, 2013, and the case was even heard on a daily basis for several weeks.

Justice Afridi noted that arrest warrants for the accused have been issued. Sheikh said that the court has powers to issue more strict orders than mere arrest warrants. He said that Musharraf went abroad for three weeks for a medical check-up, however, a video has emerged where he could be seen dancing, which showed he was not ill.

Sheikh hoped that the court would conclude the hearing at the earliest. Justice Afridi agreeing with him said that they would take up all objections of the prosecution.

The interior ministry official also submitted a report, detailing Musharraf’s properties. It, however, said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has not provided detail of Musharraf’s properties.

The case is adjourned till May 5.