KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Friday staged a protest in the Sindh Assembly over handing over of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation-controlled Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim’s control to Bahria Town without informing the Karachi mayor.

The provincial assembly session on Friday began an hour late from its scheduled timing of 10:00 am with Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

The issue was initially raised by MQM Parliamentary Leader Syed Sardar Ahmed on a point of order in the provincial assembly, soon after the recitation of Holy Quran and prayers but it was rejected by Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani over violation of rules of the assembly.

Soon after the question-answer session, MQM lawmaker Faisal Subzwari once again tried to raise the issue in the provincial assembly. He said the PPP government held the local government elections, but was now reluctant to give authority to elected representatives. “The provincial government intentionally left a lacuna in the local government system so that it could handover any municipal-controlled park to anyone. Now it is implementing it and giving the park to Bahria Town,” he said, adding that neither the mayor of Karachi nor any other local government authority was taken into confidence on this issue. He said that some parts of the park would be used for commercial purposes and this was an injustice to the people of the city.

Responding to it, Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro said the Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim could not be used for commercial purposes and no ticket would be charged for entry to the park. “This move is aimed at beautifying the park and it was therefore given to a private firm so that it could be properly maintained,” he said. He lashed out at the MQM and said that those who were making a hue and cry over the issue had occupied 300 parks in the city and established their offices there.

The minister’s remarks infuriated the MQM lawmakers who protested in the house over it. Meanwhile, speaking on the issue, PTI Parliamentary Leader Samar Ali Khan opposed the move to hand over the park to a private company.

MQM lawmaker Muhammad Hussain Khan in his call attention notice asked as to why Rs40 million funds under community development schemes were not released to opposition lawmakers. He said that last year the amount was released to lawmakers but this year only government lawmakers were given funds.

“Voters in constituencies of opposition lawmakers are demanding development activities but the government has yet to provide the funds,” he said.

The minister for local government refused to respond to the query and said the question pertained to the provincial government, not his department, therefore he could not respond to it. The speaker then asked the MQM lawmaker to bring a rephrased call attention notice.

Another MQM lawmaker, Kamran Akhtar, asked in his call attention if it was a fact that city’s infrastructure and the Karachi Master Plan had totally deteriorated and the government had lost Rs700 billion in this regard. He said that public representatives of the local government had declared SBCA and former head of SBCA responsible for the same.

He said that SBCA head Manzoor Qadir aka Kaka was responsible for this destruction of city and was still running affairs from Canada. “He is now sitting in Canada and is involved in Canada cutting in city worth Rs80 billion,” he said, adding that he was also a front man of a top political figure. Responding to the call attention notice, Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that he knew on whose orders London and China cutting was carried out in the city. He said that the Rangers had successfully evacuated 300 parks used as political offices.

In another call attention notice, PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman asked as to what steps were taken by the local government ministry after the recent report of the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources on water in 13 districts of Sindh, which is unfit for human consumption. He said that not only six districts of Karachi were included in this report but also an area of Tharparkar, where PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari inaugurated a RO plant. The PTI lawmaker said that over 0.15 million cases of diarrhoea were reported and 20,000 child deaths were caused by this disease, but the provincial government had yet to take notice of the issue. He said it was revealed during lawmakers’ visit to Dhabeji Pumping Station that it had capacity of filtering just 30 percent of the water being supplied to people for drinking. “If the local government minister cannot resolve the basic issues of the people, he should resign from his post,” he said.

The minister responded that since Sindh was on the tail of water supply across the country, all polluted water reached there and it was difficult for them to filter it. “Despite these problems, the government is taking steps in this regard and is committed to supplying filtered water to people across the province,” he said. The session was later prorogued after the speaker read out the message of Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair.