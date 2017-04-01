ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Afghanistan singers and musicians enthralled audience here at musical evening arranged by Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in collaboration with Women and Peace Studies Organisation.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb was the chief guest on the occasion.

The event was attended by diplomats, Afghanistan’s Parliamentary delegation, Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah, officials of CRSS and a large number of people from different walks of life.

The artists Wisal Khayal son of renowned singer Khayal Muhammad, Malala Khan and Afghani artist Hamid Shidai presented Pashto and Darri songs and entertained the audience at PNCA auditorium.

A video song of Syed Jamal Shah was also screened on the occasion.

A stage performance in English on Af-Pak people to people relations was also presented before the musical show.

A member of Afghan delegation thanked the government of Pakistan and Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) for organising joint musical evening of two brotherly countries.

Afghan delegation head in his brief remarks said that people of Afghanistan and Pakistan cannot be separated and share common destiny and will live and die together.

He said that Pakistan is our second home, adding, that despite efforts by some forces to create misunderstanding between us but the people of two countries will remain together forever.

Afghan artist Hamid Shidai talking to APP said, "I really enjoyed to be part of musical show which is specially arranged to celebrate culture of two brotherly countries."