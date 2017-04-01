Pak-Afghan border has been closed once again, reported Waqt News.

The closure is related to verification of documents of those crossing the border.

People who were crossing the border protested against the inconvenience that was created. They demanded to stop only those who do not have proper documents.

Pakistan had closed the border mid-February, following a string of militant attacks that Islamabad has blamed on militants hiding in Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan often accuse the other of harbouring militants.