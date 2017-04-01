ISLAMABAD - The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Friday said that those who wished to isolate Pakistan should see how Pakistan was actually valued and honoured by its global friends.

The army chief said that terrorism was affecting the whole world and required a collective response.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made these remarks during his visit to the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi near Mangla where troops from 10 foreign armies are participating in the 2nd Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition (PATS).

Teams from armies of China, Indonesia, Jordon, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Thailand and the UK are participating in the event.

The competition is aimed at testing survival skills and physical endurance, spread over 72 hours and includes 23 field events focusing on counter-terrorism operations.

The COAS interacted with foreign teams and highlighted importance of physical fitness and spirit of team work.

He said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country and had significantly contributed towards peace and stability.

Gen Bajwa said that the world acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in this regard and “your presence here is the evidence”.

HIGH-VALUE TERRORIST KILLED IN SWA

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: A high-value terrorist along with another militant belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)’s Sajna group, were killed on Friday in South Waziristan Agency (SWA).

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, security forces killed Mehmoodul Hassan alias Khawaja Madni, a high-value terrorist and his accomplice at Jandola area of the agency during Operation Raddul Fasaad, which is being carried out against militants across the country.

The operation was conducted in the area on intelligence received by security forces, the ISPR said. Moreover, forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists’ hideout, the statement added. Operation Raddul Fasaad was launched last month, after a series of deadly militant attacks killed more than 115 people across Pakistan in just over a week, including civilians, policemen and soldiers.