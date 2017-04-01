SADIQABAD-The patients at THQ Hospital and girl students of Vocational Training Institute were provided assistance cheques amounting to Rs2.1 million on behalf of the government here.

According to official sources, District Ushr and Zakat Committee member Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar, Councillor Zubair Afzal Ch and DDO Social Welfare Rabia Khalid distributed cheques to patients and the students.

On the occasion, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar said that the government is making all-out efforts to provide modern healthcare to people living in remote areas of Punjab. Similarly, steps are also being taken to equip children, especially girls with vocational skills so that they could earn respectable livelihood for their families, he said, adding billions of rupees are being spent in this regard.

THQ Hospital MS Dr Qamarul Qayyum and Vocational Training Institute Principal Muhammad Imran were also present on the occasion.