Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif visited a private hospital at Gulberg with only one security car early today.

According to the sources, he PM underwent a computed tomography (CT) scan following a minor stomach ache.

The public was not faced with any inconvenience due to VIP movement, as traffic routes were not blocked for the PM.

Doctors declared the PM's stomach clear following the CT scan.

In July 2016, the PM was unable to travel to Islamabad on July 18 after he developed an infection in his leg, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister House said.

The premier suffered from fever, following which his medical treatment started.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on July 9, 2016, 48 days after undergoing open-heart surgery at a London hospital.

A dedicated Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Boeing 777 aircraft brought the prime minister and his camp office back home from London.