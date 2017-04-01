KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the provincial government's decision to hand over the Bagh Ibne Qasim, the city's iconic park, to Bahria Town of real estate tycoon Malik Riaz for 10 years.

The petition was filed by PTI leader Imran Ismail who has requested the court to issue directives to the provincial authorities to withdraw the notification with regard to the park's deal with the private property developer. He cited Sindh chief secretary, local government secretary, Karachi mayor, municipal commissioner, Board of Revenue, and Bahria Town as respondents.

The petitioner submitted that Bagh Ibne Qasim was spread over 130 acres and frequented by over 10 million citizens each year. Turtle pond, greenery, beauty, murals of dinosaurs, and its attachment with the heritage site, Jehangir Kothari Parade built on a piece of land donated by Seth Jahangir Hormusji Kothari to the city, attracted a large number of visitors.

Ismail informed the court that the Sindh government issued a notification on March 30, handing the park over to a real estate giant, Bahria Town for ten years for its beautification. The decision was taken to save the public funds, but rather it would prove futile and pave way for encroachments upon the invaluable public property, he argued.

He apprehended that the park may be used for commercial purposes as it was in close proximity to the Bahria Icon Tower project, a 60 storied commercial structure. He added that the reports were also rife that a piece of park would be used by the firm for its commercial activities.

“The provincial authorities disregarded the legal procedure before striking any deal with the firm as it did not invite any offer, bid or expression of interest. Therefore, the notification and agreement in respect of the park was arbitrary, illegal and nullity in the eyes of law and liable to annulled,” the PTI leader added.

The petitioner pleaded the court to declare the Sindh government's agreement with the firm as illegal and direct the authorities to withdraw the notification in this regard.