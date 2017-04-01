Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.

In a statement issued here, the central spokesperson of PTI Naeem-ul-Haq has said that prices of petroleum products have reduced upto 10% in international market in one month. India has reduced the prices of petroleum products by Rs4 per liter while Pakistan's federal government is increasing the prices of petroleum products.

"People do not want to pay taxes owing to plundering the national wealth by PM and his family members, that is why the total revenue of taxes has reduced upto 3.5% as compared to previous year of same period”, he added.

The spokesperson said that it is shameful to recover the loss of tax revenue while increasing the prices of petroleum products.

He said that this issue would be raised on every platform including parliament and government would be demanded to reverse the recent increase of petroleum products.