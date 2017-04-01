ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will raise its concerns in the upcoming National Assembly session over the government’s decision to allow the former army chief Gen Raheel Sharif to assume the charge of Saudi-led military alliance without taking opposition parties into confidence.

The upcoming National Assembly session is expected to be summoned on April 10th.

The PTI, the second largest opposition party, had already expressed concerns over the government’s decision, as it has suggested remaining neutral in the Middle East crisis.

The PTI’s think the decision to issue the NOC to Gen Sharif is contrary to the parliament’s decision.

The PTI’s chief whip in the National Assembly Dr Shireen Mazari, while talking to The Nation said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would raise the issue in the upcoming National Assembly session.

“Yes, we [the PTI] will raise this issue in [the] next National Assembly session,” said Mazari. Sources in the PTI said that the party would raise objection over government for not taking the parliamentary political parties into confidence before taking the decision.

The PTI sources said that they might move a privilege motion in the National Assembly Secretariat in the coming days.

The opposition party may move call attention notice posing different questions to the government, they said.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif has recently shared with a private television channel that Pakistan’s former army chief has been allowed by the incumbent government to assume command of Saudi Arabia-led military alliance of 39 Muslim-majority states. “This government has agreed to give a no-objection certificate to the former army chief to take up the coalition command after receiving a formal request from the Saudi government,” the defence minister said. The official documentation in this regard had not been done but the government had agreed in principle, Asif had said.

The formation of the alliance was announced by Saudi Arabia in December 2015. The headquarters of the military alliance is located in Riyadh.