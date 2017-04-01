ISLAMABAD:- Rai Gul Nawaz son of Rai Rab Nawaz former MPA Punjab Assembly and an industrialist Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Jatt on Friday announced to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). They called on Asif Ali Zardari here and announced the decision, a PPP statement said. Former deputy speaker National Assembly Haji Nawaz Khokhar and Tariq Bajwa were also present on the occasion, the statement said.–Staff Reporter