MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The Punjab government allocated Rs15 billion for the promotion of sports activities in the province to provide the youth with better opportunities to polish their talent in different games.

Punjab Sports Board Steering Committee chairman Hanif Abbasi stated this during a visit to Mandi Bahauddin district here on Friday.

On the occasion, he inspected different ongoing sports development projects including establishment of playgrounds, installation of streetlights, construction of surface drainage system and seating arrangement built for audience at Jinnah Stadium. He also visited District Jinnah Sports Complex where international level indoor game courts and other facilities are being established. Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Shaukat Ali, AC Shabbir Cheema and District Support Officer Nasir accompanied him.

Talking to media, he said that several development projects were launched in the Mandi Bahauddin district including establishment of 48 gymnasiums. Out of the projects, 23 have been completed while the remaining projects including Sport Complex at Phalia and Mandi Bahauddin will be completed by September. He said that the government has also planned to establish sport academies in all districts of Punjab, adding sports veterans at district/tehsil level will be hired to train the talented youth.

Earlier, he was briefed by the DC about availability of playgrounds, ongoing development projects and other sports facilities in the district. The DC also discussed the matters with the chairman relating to promotion of sports activities. The chairman appreciated progress of ongoing sports development projects and acknowledged the efforts made by the DC and the District Support Officer for promotion of sports activities. He said that the Punjab government is promoting culture of sports, healthy activities and develop state of the art facilities and infrastructure in the province down to the level of union council.

Besides quality education, the extra-curricular activities are crucial to enable the students to cope with challenges in practical life, the University of Gujrat (UoG) Vice Chancellor said.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the UoG Inter-departmental Basketball Tournament at Hafiz Hayat Campus, he said that UoG management is committed to establishing a Sports Complex at Hafiz Hayat Campus.

Highlighting the significance of sports, UoG VC Dr Ziaul Qayyum said that regular participation in sports and games keeps a man fit, both physically and mentally, and helps build a balanced personality. Instead of victory or defeat, a good sportsman always looks the epitome of composure and self-control, the VC pointed out. "The lessons we learn in the sports arenas, in a manner of speaking, prepare us for similar situations we may come across in real life," he pointed out.

Earlier, Department of Information Technology (IT) romped to easy victory against their rivals Law Department in the tournament final. According to the university management, teams from various UoG sub-campuses are actively participating in different sports contests at Hafiz Hayat Campus. These competitions are seen as a prelude to the annual Sports Gala beginning on April 6.