ISLAMABAD: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) will complete the laying of a gas pipeline from Shikarpur to Jacobabad in Sindh, covering a distance of 34 kilometres, in August this year, officials say.

Talking to APP, they said after completion of the project, natural gas supply to Quetta and other districts of Balochistan would improve.

The company is executing a number of projects to augment its transmission network, under which eight gas pipelines are being laid in different areas of Sindh and Balochistan. These supply lines will be spread over 126 km in various localities.

Work on TAPI pipeline begins in Pakistan

These included a 12-inch diameter pipeline from Palijai to Tando Allahyar covering a distance of 27 km, eight-inch diameter pipeline from Sinjhoro gas field to Sanghar over 14 km, eight-inch supply line from Khairpur to Khairpur city covering a distance of 11 km, six-inch pipeline from upstream Halani to Kandiaro over 11 km and other few routes.

Govt finally allocates Rs25b for Gwadar LNG pipeline

These were being laid to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the consumers.