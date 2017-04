The government of Sindh on Saturday appointed Sardar Abdul Majeed as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the province after releasing AD Khawaja from the post, said a notification issued by the provincial government.

The notification added that Majeed will hold the post, along with his current duties, until a regular posting is made.

Majeed was currently posted as the additional inspector general of police for research, development, inspection and enquiries. He is a BS-21 officer.