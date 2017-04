Sindh Government has written a letter to Federal government for the removal of IG Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja, reported Waqt News.

Sindh Government has suggested three names for the post Abid Majeed Dasti, Ghulam Qadir Thebo and Khadim Hussain Bhatti.

No reasons have been presented for removal of IG Sindh to the Federal Government.

There are rumors that the Sindh government is removing IG Sindh for their own interests.