TURBAT:- Some unidentified miscreants on Friday fired six rockets from an undisclosed place in Tamp area of Turbat. According to a TV report, the rockets landed at residential area due to which many houses were partially damaged; however no loss of life was reported. The security forces cordoned off the entire area and started search operation for hunting the miscreants.–INPThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 01-Apr-2017 here.
Six rockets fired from undisclosed place in Turbat
