Islamabad - While appreciating the cooperation of citizens and the media, Chairman Army Census Support Centre Lt-Gen Zahid Latif Mirza on Friday said that the smooth conduct of the first stage of the census was a collective success.

According to the ISPR, he said this while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) which called on him at Headquarters Army Air Defence Rawalpindi.

Lt-Gen Mirza appreciated the army and civil enumerators for performing their task well. He congratulated the PBS on the successful completion of the first stage and expected that remaining stages will also be concluded in the stipulated time.

PBS Secretary Dr Shujat Ali and Chief Statistician Asif Bajwa along with other members of PBS also acknowledged army’s support for the census process.