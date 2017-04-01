SIALKOT - The special teams of the Sialkot Customs seized two trucks loaded with the smuggled Indian fruit during checking at GT Road. According to the senior customs officials, the fruits worth Rs4 million were being supplied to the local markets. Customs officials have also arrested drivers Maqsud Ahmed and Yaqub of these impounded trucks. Further investigations were underway. Earlier, the special teams of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) sealed 15 housing societies in Gujranwala Division here on Friday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner PRA Gujranwala Zaka Ula, these housing societies situated in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts have been sealed due to non-payment of their prolonged pending taxes.