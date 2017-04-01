GUJRAT-More than 100 faculty members including MPhil and PhD scholars from various departments of the University of Gujrat were educated on information technology by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) experts at the main IT Lab at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Thursday.

Experts Muhammad Rashid Pervez and Javed Murtaza Lodhi held three sessions in which they provided hands-on training to the participants. The participants learned how to effectively use various software tools and techniques to get access to the treasure trove of knowledge stored in the HEC digital library, as well as download, copy and store the targeted material in different formats and locations to be retrieved and made use of in their respective research projects.

The experts told the participants that the e-database set up by the HEC will go a long way in facilitating the researchers in the country’s different universities to accomplish their projects.

UoG chief librarian Kazim Ali Syed said that the whole concept of library has changed during current technological age. “Ebooks and other digitalized material, which can be accessed from anywhere on the Internet, have given a new impetus to various research methodologies to help establish new concepts and theories and set the pace of technological progress at unprecedented levels,” Kazim Ali Syed said, adding that UoG is committed to facilitating the journey of its young scholars by all means.

Man kills wife on minor issue

MANDI BAHAUDDIN-A many strangulated his wife to death as they had developed a quarrel over different domestic issues in village Kartowal in area of Malakwal Tehsil.

The quarrel turned serious and out of provocation Jan Muhammad strangulated his wife to death. Strangulation was so intense that she died on the spot. Police has registered a case.